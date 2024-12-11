Chad Expels French Troops, Is Senegal Next?

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

France has begun withdrawing its military assets from Chad, marking the end of decades of French military presence in the Sahel.

According to France24, two Mirage fighter jets were returned to France, signaling the start of the pullout, which follows Chad’s decision to end military cooperation with Paris.

Chad’s Foreign Minister Abderaman Koulamallah emphasized that while military ties are ending, the country remains open to maintaining “constructive relations with France in other areas of common interest,” as reported by The Guardian.