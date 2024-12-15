President Barrow Attends ECOWAS Summit, Meets Gambian Community in Nigeria

- Advertisement -

President Adama Barrow arrived in Abuja, Nigeria, on Saturday for the 66th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government Summit. He was received by the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, Mr. Olubunmi Olusanya.

After settling into his residence, President Barrow met with members of the Gambian community in Nigeria. Attendees expressed their gratitude and praised the President for his leadership and development initiatives in The Gambia.

One resident, Mr. Saikou Juwara, highlighted the expansion of vocational and technical education in The Gambia, which helps students develop skills and create employment opportunities.

Also speaking at the gathering, Kaduna State Representative Mr. Sarjo Jamana advocated for the institutionalization of diaspora voting within the electoral system. In response, President Barrow expressed his desire for all Gambians, including those living abroad, to participate in the electoral process. However, he noted that the decision ultimately rests with the National Assembly.

The Gambian consular representative in Togo, Ansumana Tunkara, requested that the government provide machines to collect fingerprints and create a database for identity cards and passports. Similarly, the Gambian Consul in Ghana, Mr. Eddy, urged the government to expedite the appointment of an honorary consul in Ghana.

In response, the Honorable Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr. Mamadou Tangara, stated that the Ministry had already requested the appointment and is awaiting approval from the Ghanaian government.

The Gambian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Muhammed Papa Njie, expressed gratitude to the President for making time to engage with Gambian citizens in Nigeria. To enhance communication within his jurisdiction, Ambassador Njie encouraged community members to register for the digital platform the embassy is developing.

In his closing remarks, President Barrow urged the youth to work hard and invest in their country to become agents of change. He also announced plans for the country to issue inclusive identity cards for all citizens.

State House of The Gambia