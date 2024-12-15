An Overview of President Barrow’s Maiden Visit to Kenya

During his inaugural visit to Kenya to attend the 61st Independence Anniversary celebration of the Republic of Kenya, President Adama Barrow participated in Jumu’ah prayers at a Nairobi mosque on Friday. He was accompanied by his delegation and the Kenyan Minister of Mines, Ali Hassan Joho E.G.H.

President Barrow received a warm welcome from the Imam and congregation, expressing his gratitude for being honored as a member of their community. As a practicing Muslim, he emphasized the importance of attending Friday prayers wherever he travels. He also thanked President William Ruto for inviting him as the Guest of Honour for Kenya’s Jamhuri Day celebration.

- Advertisement -

Following the prayers, President Barrow enjoyed a traditional Kenyan Nyama Choma lunch at a local restaurant.

In the afternoon, the Gambian leader visited the Ken-Gen Geothermal Power Plant, recognised as the second largest in the world, located approximately a twenty-minute flight from Nairobi. The plant has a production capacity of 800 megawatts.

Later that day, President Barrow met with Honourable Julius Migos Ogamba, the Kenyan Minister for Education, and his team at the hotel. Their discussions focused on potential collaborations in the education sector. With the necessary political will, President Barrow directed his team to engage in further discussions with experts to advance this partnership. The Gambia’s Honorary Consul in Kenya, Ambassador Dr. John O. Kakonge, was present and assigned to follow up on the development of a Memorandum of Understanding.

Additionally, the Consul accompanied representatives of the Gambian student body in Kenya for a courtesy call on President Barrow. This group was led by Abdou Rahim Jallow, a PhD student in Civil Engineering, along with Muhammed Lamin Kebbeh and Nyima Touray, who are studying in various fields. President Barrow commended the students for representing The Gambia positively. Currently, an average of thirty Gambian students are enrolled in Kenyan institutions.

- Advertisement -

Before his departure on Saturday, President Barrow visited a model affordable housing scheme designed for low-income earners and residents of slums. He was led on a tour by Honourable Alice Wahome, the Minister for Lands, Public Works, Housing, and Urban Development, to observe the ongoing construction of high-rise buildings initiated by President Ruto.

The construction site employs approximately 3,000 people each day. Reflecting on the visit, President Barrow expressed appreciation for the project’s potential to improve the lives of disadvantaged citizens, considering it a source of inspiration.

President Barrow’s official delegation to Kenya included Honourable Mod K. Ceesay, Minister and Chief of Staff; H.E. Jainaba Jagne, the outgoing Gambian Ambassador to the African Union; and Ousman Sowe, Director General of the State Intelligence Services of The Gambia.

State House of The Gambia