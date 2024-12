- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Mai Fatty of the Gambia Moral Congress (GMC) is set to join the National People’s Party (NPP) Grand Alliance ahead of the 2026 Presidential Election. The announcement, which marks a significant political shift, will be made live this Sunday, December 15, at the NPP headquarters in Serrekunda. Fatty’s move is seen as a boost for President Adama Barrow’s NPP, as the party strengthens its position ahead of the upcoming elections.