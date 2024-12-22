Power Outage at Banjul Airport Causes Flight Diversions: NAWEC Provides Details

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

The National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) has issued a public notice explaining the power outage that disrupted operations at Banjul International Airport on Saturday, December 21, 2024. The incident, which coincided with maintenance work on the new 225 kV electricity line from Brikama to Jabang, forced several flights to divert to Dakar, Senegal.



According to NAWEC, precautionary measures were taken ahead of the scheduled maintenance activities to ensure safety. “Prior to the commencement of the scheduled maintenance activities, precautionary measures—including the isolation of lines along the route to ensure the safety of personnel and prevent accidents—were communicated in advance to all relevant stakeholders,” the statement said.

NAWEC further explained that the power supply to the airport became unstable due to a surge in demand when users switched back on simultaneously, tripping the line. This situation left the airport reliant on its automated backup system, which is designed to shut down automatically when unstable power is detected.

“We reassure the public that NAWEC will continue working diligently with its partners, contractors, and key institutions to provide reliable electricity and safeguard vital facilities,” NAWEC stated.

The maintenance work, according to NAWEC, is part of ongoing efforts to enhance and stabilize the region’s power supply. NAWEC encouraged any affected parties to contact its management for assistance.