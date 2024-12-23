Monday, December 23, 2024

Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso Reject ECOWAS Retraction Period

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, governed by military juntas and forming the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), have rejected ECOWAS’s six-month retraction period aimed at reconsidering their decision to leave the regional bloc.

Viewing the move as a “destabilization attempt” linked to France, the AES maintains its exit is irreversible and condemns ECOWAS for advancing foreign agendas. Despite mediation efforts by Senegal and Togo, the three nations, aligning militarily and politically with Russia, remain critical of France, accusing it of undermining their sovereignty and emancipation efforts.

