Opinion: Negligence and Incompetence: Why should the supply of electricity cause an airport to turn back planes?

By: Madi Jobarteh

Both Nawec & GCAA have no excuse whatsoever for failing to power the airport 24/7. The supply of electricity & the running of an airport are no rocket science. Nations of the world have been providing electricity to millions of their citizens and thousands of heavy factories every day without a hitch.

Even under severe weather conditions and with huge natural obstacles and difficult terrains, these countries have ensured 24/7 uninterrupted power supply.

Fortunately for The Gambia, the country is small. The longest distance is 400km. The widest distance is 80km. There are no mountains and no huge rivers to cross, and no snowfall, torrential rains, earthquakes, tornadoes, or hurricanes.

Therefore, why should electricity supply be difficult in a country of 2.4 million with minimal factories and very little industrial activity? Why?

Similarly, the running of airports around the world is nothing strange. Hence, those who run an airport cannot afford to have the airports shut down just because of electricity when there is no emergency, no war, or terrorist attack. To close down the airport because of the irresponsible load shedding of the useless Nawec is no excuse!

GCAA should have established a permanent power supply system that should never fail. GCAA cannot blame Nawec for power failure when it fully knows that Nawec is erratic, useless, and irresponsible!

Professionals know how to do their work properly. They use data, knowledge, experience, and commitment to perform and deliver. Why are Nawec and GCAA unable to be professional and competent when they have all the resources?

Once again, this unfortunate and unacceptable situation highlights how public officials in The Gambia continue to damage the life and dignity of this nation. They don’t do their job for which they are paid, only to give citizens cock-and-bull stories, and life goes on. Impunity.

Meantime, both the President and the Minister responsible sit there uncaring and undisturbed. Shamefully. Otherwise, there should have been urgent accountability for this negligence, unprofessionalism, and incompetence that has cost the country and individuals millions of dalasi!

Stand up for The Gambia!