Essa Fall Outlines APP-SOBEYA’s Vision for Change at Congress

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

At the All-People’s Party – SOBEYA congress held over the weekend in Farafenni, Essa Mbaye Fall, the party’s leader, outlined plans to bring significant change to The Gambia if elected.

Fall raised concerns about the current government’s spending, citing the purchase of vehicles for the OIC Summit and significant expenditure on the “Meet the People” tour.

He also highlighted the country’s reliance on food imports, despite having the potential to produce its own food. Fall called on Gambians to support APP-SOBEYA for a better future, pledging to address the issue of public fund misuse by 2026.