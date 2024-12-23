Gambians spotlight health, cost of living, and crime as key concerns in latest Afrobarometer survey

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

The 2024 Afrobarometer survey indicates that Gambians are most concerned about health, the cost of living, and crime, and they want the government to address these issues promptly.

According to the survey, 55% of Gambians want health-related issues to be tackled, which is an increase from 33% in 2018.

In terms of the cost of living, 45% of respondents expressed concern in 2024, while 34% want crime to be addressed, up from just 14% in 2018.

The findings indicate that health is the most critical issue necessitating government action.

The survey further explores other aspects of governance and citizens’ perceptions of the nation’s progress.

Over three-quarters (77%) of Gambians believe the country is heading in the “wrong direction,” a notable increase of 48 percentage points since 2018.

Regarding economic conditions, only about 19% of Gambians rate the country’s financial situation as “fairly good” or “very good,” which represents a significant decline of 39 points from 2018, when the figure was 58%.

When evaluating the performance of leaders, the survey reveals that “a majority of Gambians disapprove of the performance of the president (62%), members of Parliament (65%), and local government councillors (60%) over the past year.”

During a session to present the survey findings, Project Director Sait Matty Jaw, emphasised the survey’s significance in shaping citizens’ perceptions of government and governance, ensuring they are well-informed.

He encouraged journalists to continue consulting experts on the issues raised by Gambians in the survey that they wish the government to address.

“Keep the discussion ongoing [and] engage the experts on the key issues raised by citizens,” he stated.

He also encouraged journalists to utilize this data as a tool to pose critical questions.

Ms. Mariam Davies, Program Manager at the Center for Research and Policy Development (CRPD), praised the role of journalists in amplifying citizens’ voices and how they simplify the survey findings for public comprehension.

“You are experts in your field, and you can help simplify our work to the public to ensure they easily understand [it],” she said.

The survey indicates that health, rising living costs, and crime/security are the three most significant issues citizens want the government to tackle.

Citizens report that the country’s economic situation has deteriorated since 2018, necessitating prompt government intervention.

Moreover, many respondents acknowledge improvements during President Barrow’s administration concerning freedom of speech, youth involvement in politics, women’s participation in politics, respect for human rights, and the maintenance of law and order.