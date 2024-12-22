Political Rift: Sabally Calls Faal ‘Egocentric Narcissist’ and ‘Raba Raba Lawyer’ in Response to Barrow Criticism

- Advertisement -

Written by: Seringe ST Touray

Politics in The Gambia is heating up as Lawyer Essa Faal, leader of the Turnaround Movement, has made strong remarks about the current government, particularly in relation to the happiness of Gambians. In an exclusive interview with GTTV, Faal criticized the Barrow administration’s handling of the nation’s affairs and its claim that citizens are content under the current leadership. Faal’s Criticism: “No One Is Happy”

Faal questioned the notion that Gambians are happy, stating, “Our country is at a crossroads. Every sector is dysfunctional.” He dismissed the claim that Gambians are satisfied, further stating, “The Gambia is currently ahead of only 23 countries in terms of development. If things don’t change, we risk falling to the bottom.”

During his interview, Faal expressed concern about the state of the country, claiming that the Barrow government’s claim that Gambians are happy is far from the truth.

“No one is happy in The Gambia. Everyone is unhappy. So, anyone who claims that Gambians are happy is making a false statement,” Faal said, addressing the issue head-on.

He explained that the country is at a crossroads, with every sector reportedly struggling. Faal pointed to the misallocation and misuse of public funds, the lack of essential resources, and a leadership more focused on personal gain than national development.

“Our country is at a crossroads. Every sector is dysfunctional,” Faal remarked, further emphasizing that the Gambian people are bearing the brunt of the government’s failures.

In his view, the government’s leadership has failed to address the concerns of the people, and the youth, in particular, are deeply affected. Faal has called for a drastic change, stressing that the future of the country hinges on accountability and reform.

Sabally’s Response: The Happiness Revolution

Special Adviser to the President, Momodou Sabally, did not take kindly to Faal’s comments. In a pointed response on social media, Sabally defended the Barrow administration, arguing that the government’s focus on happiness and progress cannot be dismissed by Faal or anyone else. In his social media post, Sabally addressed Faal personally, saying:

“To the Egocentric Narcissist: notes on happiness (part 1) … Essa has stated that nobody is happy in this country and even those who are saying so are not happy.”

Sabally continued by pointing to the efforts of the Barrow administration in promoting happiness, highlighting the successful “Meet the People Tour” where Gambians publicly expressed their support for the president.

“The manifestation of happiness of the people of this smiling coast was displayed during the most successful recent Meet the People Tour where real Gambians came out in their numbers to thank and appreciate President Barrow for his rapid socio-economic development successes anchored on democracy peace and respect for human rights.”

Furthermore, Sabally referred to a banner in Niamina where people welcomed President Barrow with the words “The Youths are Happy,” using it as evidence of the positive reception Barrow’s government has received.

“The icing on the cake was dished out in Niamina where people came out with a banner to welcome the President with the words ‘The Youths are Happy.'”

Sabally also criticized Faal’s views on happiness, suggesting that his inability to see the positive developments in the country was due to his personal grievances, including a desire to become president.

“If you want to fight #happiness just know that you are waging a war against the legendary Thomas Jefferson and lo and behold; that one is not a ‘raba-raba’ lawyer who would defend one dictator at The Hague and then come to try to hang another one in another setting.”

The exchange between Faal and Sabally reflects the ongoing political debate in The Gambia, with contrasting views on the country’s state and its future direction. While Faal calls for greater accountability and reforms to address the needs of the youth, Sabally and other government officials emphasize the progress made under the Barrow administration, arguing that it is creating opportunities for citizens and improving the overall quality of life.

This growing divide raises a crucial question: what does it mean for The Gambia if two prominent political leaders cannot agree on even the basic definition of happiness? Who holds the key to the nation’s future – those advocating for change or those claiming the current path is the right one?