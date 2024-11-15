“Poor Schools Yield Poor Grades” – Mc Cham Jr. Criticizes Delay in Appointing New Minister

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Momodou Cham, popularly known as Mc Cham Jr., a councilor for business and tailoring at the Kanifing Municipal Council, has urged President Adama Barrow to prioritize the nation’s basic education system and promptly appoint a new minister.

Cham expressed these views in an interview with The Fatu Network, highlighting the government’s neglect due to the absence of a minister for over five months.

“I urge President Barrow to pay attention to the Ministry and provide all necessary resources for the pride and development of the country both regionally and globally. Poor schools only produce poor grades, and poor grades indicate little to no progress for the students,” he stated.

Cham pointed out that the ongoing delay in appointing a new minister following Haddy Jatou Sey’s resignation in July has caused a significant setback for the education sector.

He emphasized that such a critical ministry requires the utmost attention to enhance performance.

Regarding the performance of Gambian students in the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE), over 18,000 candidates participated in the regional examination in 2024.

According to the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE), 18,042 Gambian Grade 12 students were registered for the exams conducted at the end of 2024.

Of these, 1,389 candidates, representing 7.70%, achieved credit passes in five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

These results were from 148 senior secondary schools across the country, administered by the West African Examinations Council.

The Ministry described these figures as a 2.7% improvement compared to last year.

“What a pathetic baseline,” Cham remarked, adding that if the government genuinely valued education, it would not allow such a crucial institution to remain without a minister for such an extended period.

He acknowledged that while the current statistics show an improvement from 2.7% to nearly 8% this year, the standards remain unacceptably low amid diminishing interest in the education sector.

“The government should strive for nothing less than 50%, because no one can pass an examination with just 10%. The Barrow administration’s unwillingness to advance education suggests a reduction in its commitment to education for all, as opposed to the current system,” he stressed.

He further accused the government of placing teachers and school staff in precarious positions by failing to appoint a minister to effectively implement education policies and programs.

“President Barrow should recognize that education is the key to development. The resources and management of schools must be prioritized, with motivation and inspiration provided to students and teachers to achieve excellent results,” he emphasized.