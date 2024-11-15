Darboe Questions Legitimacy of Barrow’s Draft Constitution

- Advertisement -

By: Mama A. Touray

As the debate over the 2024 draft constitution continues, the leader of the United Democratic Party, lawyer Ousainou Darboe, has added his voice to the discussion, arguing that the 2024 draft constitution is President Adama Barrow’s draft, while the 2020 draft by the Constitutional Review Commission (CRC) represents the will of the people.

In a recent interview with Eye Africa, held at his residence in Pipeline, Darboe stated:

“The Barrow draft is not our constitution. The CRC draft is our draft constitution. That is what we want in the National Assembly. If they want a new constitution, let them bring back the 2020 draft constitution.”

Darboe added that it was previously argued the United Democratic Party held a majority in parliament and that the 2020 draft would have passed if it had reached the committee stage. He said that now, since the National People’s Party holds the majority, the 2020 draft should be reintroduced to parliament.

“Let them take the 2020 draft constitution to the committee stage. When it reaches the committee stage, they can remove what they don’t like. Then we will know that it’s the National Assembly that made the changes. But Barrow sitting there, doing what he wants, and expecting us to accept that after spending so much money on the constitution—that’s unacceptable,” he said.

Darboe further argued that the blame being directed at Attorney General and Minister of Justice Dawda A. Jallow was misplaced. Instead, he said the responsibility lay with Barrow.

“This is what Barrow wants. This is Barrow’s constitution, and we are not accepting it. If it reaches the National Assembly, it’s dead on arrival because we are going to vote against it, and we have made that clear,” he emphasized.

He also noted that the 2020 draft constitution provided opportunities for women, differently-abled people, and youth, including the allocation of 14 reserved seats for women. He claimed that Barrow removed these provisions in the 2024 draft and instead proposed nominating seven members, which Darboe criticized as regressive in an era where countries are moving away from nominated members.

“If we are serious, let them bring the 2020 draft. Since NPP and NRP constitute the majority, they can remove what they don’t want at the committee stage,” Darboe concluded.