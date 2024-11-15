GPA to Acquire Two Ferries Through African Development Bank $20 Million Grant

- Advertisement -

By Mama A. Touray

The Managing Director of Gambia Ports Authority (GPA), Ousman Jobarteh, announced that GPA will procure two ferries using a $20 million grant provided by the African Development Bank. Jobarteh made the remarks at the quarterly press conference organized by the Ministry of Information at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Center in Bijilo.

“Regarding the ferries, the African Development Bank, as part of their support in conducting a climate risk assessment, provided a $20 million grant in December 2022 to fund activities that will add value to the main project,” he told the press.

Jobarteh added that the African Development Bank advised expanding port infrastructure in Banjul while implementing ancillary activities, such as improving the ferry service, to enhance the project’s overall impact.

According to Jobarteh, the $20 million grant is allocated to four components, including the purchase of ferries and the widening of the main road leading to the port.

“The $20 million grant from the African Development Bank is financing the acquisition of one new ferry. The government has also decided that the Gambia Ports Authority should procure a second ferry. Additionally, the grant will fund other components, such as the expansion and support of the main road connecting the Banjul Highway to the ports,” he explained.

Jobarteh further stated, “The third component involves developing an integrated national transport master plan for the Ministry of Transport. The fourth component focuses on technical and capacity development for the Ministry of Transport, as well as mainstreaming gender into project implementation—particularly targeting women to increase their employment opportunities.”

He emphasized that these four components are designed to ensure that, by the time the port infrastructure is completed, these supporting activities will enhance the value and functionality of the ports.