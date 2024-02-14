Police Commence Using Trained K-9 Dogs to Crack Down on Criminals

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The Police Intervention Unit of the Gambia Police Force is taking a significant step towards cracking down on criminals and illegal activities by deploying trained K-9 dogs.

This decision by the police to pursue and investigate crime scenes represents a significant enhancement to security.

These well-trained K-9 dogs demonstrate intelligence and effectiveness in apprehending suspects, surpassing humans in their detection abilities within the established K-9 unit of the Police Intervention Unit.

With their heightened sense of smell, they can identify criminals by detecting clothing or other evidence found at crime scenes.

The eight security dogs were brought in as puppies and underwent rigorous training alongside police officers to ensure proper handling.

Adeline Basangeh, Commissioner of the Police Intervention Unit, highlights the importance of having such breeds of dogs in crime prevention.

“The handover of the K-9 dogs to the Police Intervention Unit to be used in assisting operations is a significant achievement. The idea to establish the K-9 unit in The Gambia Police Force was conceived by the IGP, whose mission is to modernize the police,” Commissioner Basangeh said.

John Sock, a representative of the US agency Police and Sheriff Press, cautioned about the potential aggression of these dogs.

“These dogs are very aggressive, very big, but very disciplined under the control of the officers who have undergone vigorous training and understanding of how to handle them,” he explained.

In addition to apprehending suspects, these intelligent creatures can also detect drugs, explosives, and accelerants, making them valuable assets in investigating arson and other crime scene evidence.

Mustapha Ndong, Deputy Commissioner of Police and Special Assistant to the Inspector General of Police, emphasizes the importance of integrating these dogs into the police force.

“We want to enhance our policing operations to ensure that people are safe and secure in their communities. The demonstration we witnessed today is just a glimpse of the capabilities of a K-9 dog. There are more trainings and tasks that these dogs can perform,” he informed journalists.

During a demonstration conducted by the trainers, the highly trained and aggressive dogs showcased their ability to attack and bite suspects upon instruction.

This initiative by the police is expected to address the rising rate of criminal activities. Offenders will now face a formidable challenge when confronted by the police and their aggressive dogs, capable of carrying out multiple tasks simultaneously.