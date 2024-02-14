Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Alasan Ann Becomes First Gambian Taekwondo Athlete to Qualify for Paris 2024 Olympics

24
- Advertisement -

By Philip Mendy, Secretary-General

In a historic achievement for Gambian sports, Alasan Ann has etched his name in the annals of Taekwondo history by becoming the first Gambian athlete to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Alongside him, Maria Sainabou Marchlinski has also made history as the first female Gambian Taekwondo athlete to participate in the African Qualification Tournament for Paris 2024.

- Advertisement -

The momentous qualification was secured after a gruelling competition held on February 11, 2024, in Dakar. Alasan’s journey to Olympic qualification began at the African Qualification Tournament, where he showcased his exceptional skills and determination to earn his rightful place in the prestigious event. His success is a testament to his unwavering commitment and relentless pursuit of excellence in the field of Taekwondo.

To earn his spot in the Olympic Games, Alasan faced formidable opponents from across the continent. In a display of sheer prowess, he triumphed over challengers such as Hongbe Frederic of Chad and the 3rd-ranked athlete, Obame Anthony of Gabon, in the Male +80 category. These victories solidified his qualification and marked a historic moment for Gambian Taekwondo.

Meanwhile, Maria Sainabou Marchlinski, at just 17 years old, showcased her exceptional talent and bravery by participating in the African Qualification Tournament. Despite her young age, Maria exhibited remarkable skills, defeating opponents like Sierraleone Noble Trinity Aria before facing a valiant battle against Toumi Chaima of Tunisia in the quarterfinals.

Alasan and Maria’s achievements highlight the immense potential and talent present in Gambia’s Taekwondo community. Alasan’s historic qualifications for the Paris 2024 Olympics serve as an inspiration to aspiring athletes across the nation, demonstrating that with dedication and perseverance, anything is possible.

- Advertisement -

As Gambia’s representatives on the global stage, Alasan Ann and Maria Sainabou Marchlinski are poised to make their mark and showcase their skills against the world’s best in the upcoming African and World Competitions. Their journey is a testament to the power of passion, hard work, and determination to achieve greatness in sports.

The entire nation eagerly anticipates his participation in the Paris 2024 Olympics, where they will undoubtedly make Gambia proud and leave a lasting legacy in the world of Taekwondo.

Previous article
Police Commence Using Trained K-9 Dogs to Crack Down on Criminals
Next article
‘We are always happy when we are criticized,” Pres. Barrow responds to Alhagie Darboe

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions