Wednesday, February 14, 2024

‘We are always happy when we are criticized,” Pres. Barrow responds to Alhagie Darboe

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

President Adama Barrow has responded to the representative of the United Democratic Party (UDP), Alhagie S. Darboe, at the recently held national dialogue, saying his administration does not have any issue with opposition parties criticizing the government however, the criticism needs to be genuine and constructive.

This response came following Alhagie S. Darboe’s deliberation, where he told the president that it is the position of the opposition parties to criticize the policies and programs of the government and that the president should not see them as enemies.

In his closing remarks after listening to the political party leaders and representatives on Monday at the State House, Barrow responded to Darboe that his government is always happy when criticized.

“We are always happy when we are criticized because it always helps us in running this country when we are discussing issues about the country and when drafting policies to make The Gambia a better country for all of us,” he said.

He added that politics is a game but called for genuine criticism from the opposition parties.

“Politics is a game, but it is a game that is to move your community or society forward. When we are criticizing, let us have a genuine criticism of the government. That criticism can make a huge difference for our people,” he responded to Alhagie S. Darboe.

When he was delivering his speech on the theme of the national dialogue, Alhagie S. Darboe told the president to be tolerant of criticism from the opposition parties, saying that that is their role as oppositions.

“Our role is to serve as watchdogs; to criticize your programs and policies. Whether you see that as constructive or otherwise, we will defer, but that is our role,” Darboe pointed.

President Adama Barrow received praise from even his political foes for inviting all political party leaders to the country for a national dialogue, which happened for the first time in the country’s political history, where the government and opposition parties shared the same hall for a national dialogue.

