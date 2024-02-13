Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Komboa East NAM, Abdou Sowe, Leaves UDP

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Abdou Sowe, the National Assembly Member of Kombo East, has tendered his resignation as a member of the United Democratic Party (UDP) two weeks after rumors surfaced that he is joining the ruling National People’s Party (NPP).

In a letter addressed to the Senior Administrative Secretary of the UDP, Alhagie S. Darboe, dated 12th February 2024, Sowe highlighted that after thorough consideration of his future, he concluded that it was in his best interest to leave the party, whose ticket he used to secure a seat in the National Assembly.

“I write to formally submit my resignation from the United Democratic Party (UDP), effective immediately. After careful consideration and thorough reflection, I have concluded that it is in my best interest to discontinue my association with the party,” he wrote.

He added that the decision to leave the UDP was not made easily. In the letter, he said that he dedicated time to voicing the party’s roadmap and its courses.

“However, I believe that by stepping away from the party, I will have the freedom to explore alternative avenues for making a meaningful contribution to public life,” he further expressed to UDP in his resignation letter.

In the fifth legislative, numerous National Assembly members of the UDP left the party for the NPP.

The Fatu Network attempted to reach out to Sowe for further comment, but he was unreachable at the time of going to press.

Darboe asks Barrow to stop politicizing state functions

