Darboe asks Barrow to stop politicizing state functions

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Alagie S. Darboe, the United Democratic Party’s (UDP) representative for the National Dialogue with political party leaders at the State House, has asked President Adama Barrow to focus on state issues during state functions and avoid discussing political issues.

Darboe, who is the minority leader at the National Assembly, represented the UDP, whose leader, Lawyer Ousainu Darboe was absent from the dialogue.

In submitting his points on the theme for the dialogue and other national issues, Darboe told the president to avoid mixing state functions with political affairs.

“If you are on a state function, take [into] consideration that state issues are addressed. Leave aside political issues,” he told President Barrow.

Darboe, who was a close ally and party colleague of President Adama Barrow before 2017, advised the president to be politically tolerant and consider opposition parties as opponents instead of enemies.

He stated that part of their roles as opposition parties is to criticize the programmes and policies of the government, regardless of how the government will receive such criticism.

“Your position is not to be against such criticism but to defend your policies and programs. Don’t see any opposition as your enemy, but rather, your opponent,” he stated while addressing the president to be politically tolerant of opposition views.

Darboe, while closing his speech, preached peace between President Adama Barrow and UDP party leader, Ousainou Darboe. He said that he feels uncomfortable hearing Barrow making uncomfortable remarks against Lawyer Darboe. He called for unity and peaceful coexistence between the two political party leaders in the interest of the country.