PDOIS Parliamentary Aspirants Promise to Facilitate the Passing of a Draft Constitution and an Anti-Corruption Bill

By: Sainabou Sambou

Parliamentary Aspirants for the People’s Democratic Organisation for Independence and Socialism (PDIOS) have today submitted nomination papers to contest in the April 2022 National Assembly Elections.

At Kanifing the aspiring candidates said they will make sure that the draft constitution and the Anti-Corruption Bill become law.

Musa Cham an aspirant for Serekunda Constituency said he is very proud to replace Honorable Halifa Sallah in the National Assembly, he described Halifa as a man of integrity and honesty.

“Our party is known for integrity I’m here to offer myself to the electorates and serve them with honesty. We will emerge victorious, the Serrekunda people are informed citizens and if I’m elected as PDOIS candidate I will be guided by our party principles” he said.

He expressed optimism that he will win the parliamentary election and will make sure that the Anti-Corruption Bill and other bills are passed by the house. He added that he was the former councillor for Serrekunda ward and has done many projects both in his constituency and Serrekunda at large.

Fatou Sowe an aspirant for Serekunda West Constituency also said if she wins the National Assembly Election, she will make sure that the Anti-Corruption bill is passed.

“I will work on the PDIOS transformative agender and have a development fund. I will contribute five thousand dalasis every month for the development of Serekunda West and Serekunda at large.”

Aminata Correa an aspirant for Latrikunda Serekunda said if she wins, she will make sure that they look at the draft constitution, the disability bill, the Anti-Corruption bill and the women’s bills.

“I have participated in my community and also in politics since 2016. My participation is not only restricted in my constituency I have served the nation over the years and I think I have shown the Gambian people what it means to represent them in parliament “she said.