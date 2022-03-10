PDOIS Parliamentary Aspirants Promise to Facilitate the Passing of a Draft Constitution and an Anti-Corruption Bill

Parliamentary Aspirants for the People’s Democratic Organisation for Independence and Socialism (PDIOS) have today submitted nomination papers to contest in the April 2022 National Assembly Elections.
At Kanifing the aspiring candidates said they will make sure that the draft constitution and the Anti-Corruption Bill become law.
Musa Cham an aspirant for Serekunda Constituency said he is very proud to replace Honorable Halifa Sallah in the National Assembly, he described Halifa as a man of integrity and honesty.
“Our party is known for integrity I’m here to offer myself to the electorates and serve them with honesty. We will emerge victorious, the Serrekunda people are informed citizens and if I’m elected as PDOIS candidate I will be guided by our party principles” he said.
He expressed optimism that he will win the parliamentary election and will make sure that the Anti-Corruption Bill and other bills are passed by the house. He added that he was the former councillor for Serrekunda ward and has done many projects both in his constituency and Serrekunda at large.
Fatou Sowe an aspirant for Serekunda West Constituency also said if she wins the National Assembly Election, she will make sure that the Anti-Corruption bill is passed.
“I will work on the PDIOS transformative agender and have a development fund. I will contribute five thousand dalasis every month for the development of Serekunda West and Serekunda at large.”
Aminata Correa an aspirant for Latrikunda Serekunda said if she wins, she will make sure that they look at the draft constitution, the disability bill, the Anti-Corruption bill and the women’s bills.
“I have participated in my community and also in politics since 2016. My participation is not only restricted in my constituency I have served the nation over the years and I think I have shown the Gambian people what it means to represent them in parliament “she said.
Ebrima K Ceesay another aspirant for Tallinding said there are things that they need as a community especially a health centre and a proper water system. These things he said will be his priority when elected to the National Assembly.
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.