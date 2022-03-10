China Commits to Strengthen Bilateral Relations with Gambia 

- Advertisement -

President Adama Barrow has on Wednesday received H.E. Ma Jianchun, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to The Gambia with the two leaders committing to strengthen the countries bilateral relations.

Speaking after meeting President Barrow, Ambassador Jianchun said he extended Chinese President Xi Jinping’s best wishes to President Barrow for a successful second term in office. He said China is looking towards building on the successes of its relationship with The Gambia in the last five years.

Ambassador Jianchun highlighted the many development projects and cooperation agreements between the Gambia and China such as agriculture, health and infrastructural development, as areas for continued growth.

Ambassador Jianchun also noted the cooperation agreement signed between the two countries last year that will provide over a billion-dalasi worth of development projects for the Gambia.

He also talked about how The Gambia and China will build on strategies to boost economic recovery post the Covid-19 pandemic. Ambassador Jianchun presented a painting encompassing the Great Wall in China.