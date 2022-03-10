National Assembly Member Who Refused to Accept an Official Vehicle and a Plot of Land Seeks Re-election

By: Christian Conteh

The National Assembly Member who has over the years refused to accept an official vehicle and a plot of land is seeking re-election to represent the people of Banjul North.

Honourable Ousman Sillah from People’s Democratic Organisation for Independence and Socialism (PDOIS) submitted his nomination papers to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) on Thursday morning.

“I have been offered vehicles and land, but I have refused to take it because I believe those resources must go to my people who need them most. I am a servant of the people, so I am not expected to be living above them, so I have to be living like them, that is the rationale,” Hon Sillah said.

He went on to reiterate that over the years he has complied with Section 112 of the constitution which calls for him to uphold the highest standards. It is on this basis that he seeks re-election.

Hon Sillah has been using public transport for the past four years, since his election to the National Assembly in April 2017.

