IEC Rejects Momodou Sabally's Nomination Papers

0
By Sarjo Brito

Momodou Sabally, National Assembly aspirant for Busumbala Constituency under the UDP ticket has been rejected by the Independent Electoral Commission. Sabally’s disqualification according to one of the IEC presiding officers is due to his name being adversely mentioned in the Janneh Commission report and his subsequent ban by the Barrow government from holding public office.

“We have gone through all the documents that you’ve submitted and that’s why we have received your nomination and a list that you both signed indicating everything that you submitted. So, we have to go through the whole process and check through everything to make sure everything is intact. Unfortunately, like it’s stated clearly in the copy that was in the nomination form, the guidelines to the nomination, you have qualifications and disqualifications. Now according to Section 90 (1)(e), it’s clearly stated that because you’ve been adversely mentioned at the commission and the subsequent process, you have been disqualified’’

Given 48 hours to appeal the decision of the IEC, Momodou Sabally responded to the Independent Electoral Commission’s decision, accusing the institution of being used as a tool to oppress people like him who have not been found wanting by any court of law.

‘’I have appealed against the adverse findings of the commission and that process is on. So, what authority do you have to override a process that’s higher than you constitutionally of the republic of The Gambia? I don’t think you have the right to do that. I think you are abusing your office and that’s completely unacceptable in a democratic transition. I think you are being used as a tool to oppress an innocent Gambian who has not been found wanting by any court of law’’

