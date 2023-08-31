“Our Roads Have Reached an Unacceptable Level,” Decries Old Yundum NAM

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The Old Yundum Constituency is undoubtedly one of the many urban communities grappling with poorly maintained roads, which have been causing traffic disturbances and thereby affecting the daily activities of road users.

Honorable Abdoulie Ceesay, the National Assembly Member representing the constituency, has decried the state of the roads in his constituency. He mentioned that they have reached an unacceptable level, causing distress and inconvenience to the constituents.

He called upon both the local and central governments to collaborate and address the ongoing road problems.

“The state of our roads has reached an unacceptable level, causing significant distress and inconveniences to the people we serve. It is now imperative for both the local and central governments to join hands and take immediate action to rectify this ongoing issue,” he stated.

He also added that several roads in his constituency are becoming inaccessible due to their current conditions: “They impact citizens’ everyday lives and hinder the economic growth of the constituents.”

To ensure a swift solution to this ongoing road network problem in his constituency, Honorable Ceesay urged the newly elected councilors in his area to join forces. He noted that his office would engage the National Roads Authority (NRA) for possible intervention as quickly as possible.

While the rain has affected many roads within the Greater Banjul Area, Hon. Ceesay emphasized that residents of the Old Yundum Constituency have endured for far too long with roads that are crumbling, riddled with potholes, and deteriorating at an alarming rate.