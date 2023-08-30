Gambian Ambassador Engages with Students in Russia, Highlights Achievements and Support

- Advertisement -

In an exciting development, Ambassador Ebrima Ceesay recently met with Gambian students in Russia, fostering a sense of community and exchanging valuable insights. The purpose of this gathering was twofold: to extend a warm welcome to the new Ambassador and to address the concerns and challenges faced by Gambian students studying in Russia.

Chaired by General Langtombong Tamba, the deputy head of mission in Russia, the meeting commenced with heartfelt gratitude from General Tamba. He commended the students for their presence at the embassy and assured them of the unwavering support of the Gambian embassy. In addition, he highlighted the remarkable achievements of Gambian students in Russia and encouraged them to remain steadfast in their pursuit of education.

- Advertisement -

Bakary Jawo, the first secretary responsible for Gambian affairs at the embassy, expressed his appreciation to the student delegates. He emphasized the longstanding collaboration between the embassy and the students and apprised Ambassador Ceesay of the challenges faced by Gambian students in Russia.

Taking the opportunity to extend their gratitude, Bakary S. Sonko, the president of The Union of Gambian Students in Russia, thanked the embassy staff for their invaluable support. Sonko acknowledged the staff’s responsiveness and willingness to assist whenever needed. He also assured the Ambassador of the student body’s unwavering support and took the opportunity to share the issues faced by students. This sentiment was echoed by Lamin Saho, the Student Union secretary, and Sarjo Jatta, the Vice President.

Expressing his gratitude for the students’ visit, Ambassador Ceesay reciprocated their warm gesture and assured them of the embassy’s support. He also conveyed a message from President Adama Barrow, encouraging the students to continue their outstanding work and be exemplary ambassadors of The Gambia. Moreover, Ambassador Ceesay emphasized the availability of himself and the embassy staff to listen to the students’ concerns and advocated for more frequent meetings to discuss important matters and celebrate national events.

This meeting between Ambassador Ceesay and Gambian students in Russia not only fostered a sense of unity and support but also provided an opportunity for the students to voice their experiences and concerns. With the embassy’s commitment and the students’ determination, a promising future lies ahead for Gambian students in Russia.