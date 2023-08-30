Spotlight: Saidou DM Camara (Gainako Poet) and His Remarkable Journey from Aspiring Scientist to Published Author

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

From an aspiring scientist and masterful orator to a creative writer depicting untold stories of society, Saidou DM Camara (also known as Gainako Poet) is a young Gambian actor, poet, author, Pan Africanist and Youth Activist who hails from Sare Janko, in the Nianija constituency in the Central River Region (CRR).

Gainako Poet is currently pursuing his Bachelor in Business Administration at the International Open University (IOU), and he is also the Education and Research Minister of the Students Union.

In an interview with The Fatu Network, the young writer, who has authored various books, opens up about his journey to becoming a published author.

“I was motivated by a thirst for knowledge, and inspired by the profound works of Nelson Mandela and Lady Ayenka Adiyomeh, which served as a catalyst for a fervent awakening within me,” the writer disclosed.

He realized his potential as an author when, at a young age, a teacher asked him to summarize a book that was written by another author. Although he initially lacked confidence, motivation and positive encouragement from his teacher helped him improve.

“My initial attempt to summarize the book yielded a mere fragment of a paragraph which wasn’t encouraging. I was embarrassed but my teacher reassured me, urging me to persevere and that’s how I began the journey as a writer. Unbeknownst to me, my modest scribblings gradually evolved into chapters, culminating in the publication of my inaugural literary work, The Land of Hidden Thoughts.

Gainako Poet has penned over five additional books since, each a testament to his unwavering dedication to the written word.

When asked how long it takes him to write a book, he responded: “It depends on the kind of book I’m working on. It took me almost a year to complete my first book. Now, I write some books within six months, and sometimes, I find myself writing three books at a time.”

The author revealed that he spends most of his leisure time researching and reading books, including the Quran, novels, writing projects, stories, and articles.

Recently, he has launched several books, namely The Land of Hidden Thoughts, The Power of Possibility, Africa, A New Dawn, and Legends and Leaders: Remembering Inspiring Gambians.

He believes that he can inspire many people and raise awareness through the power of the pen, by incorporating detailed and evocative language that appeals to the senses.

“I can create a more immersive and engaging experience for my readers, which involves describing the sights, sounds, smells, tastes and textures of my stories, setting, characters, and events in a way that brings them to life,” he said.

Gainako Poet is among the young writers in the country who are gaining momentum through their captivating stories narrated in different stylistic fashion, and connecting with readers to make the reading experience more memorable and impactful. His books are published internationally by the Ukiyoto publishing company.

“My favorite books are the Quran, Shadow of Exile, Start With Why, The Confession of An Economic Hitman, Sweat Is Invisible in The Rain, and Profiles Of Eminent Gambians,” he concluded.