Sare Soffie residents appeal for govt to complete their abandoned borehole

By: Alieu Jallow

Residents of Sareh Soffie in the Central River Region have expressed their concerns over an incomplete borehole project initiated by the government and are now urging the government to take action and complete the abandoned borehole project, which was originally intended to serve the people of Sare Sofie, Sinchu Faramba, Sinchang Jamwelly, and Sare Jajeh.

The residents claim that the government drilled a borehole to connect three other villages, instead of Sare Soffie, which is located 21km from Bansang and 9km off the road.

Residents of Sare Soffie and its environs are facing a water shortage that has become a cause for concern. The only borehole that was meant for the community health post is now supplying water to the entire village and its surroundings, leading to increased pressure.

Alasan Sey, Secretary of the Sare Soffie Village Development Committee, spoke to our reporter and explained that the situation has become so dire that they have had to implement strict measures to ensure that everyone gets a portion of the water they need. This has resulted in residents having to fetch water in turns, causing major inconvenience for all.

Mr. Sey stated that their village has been suffering for a long time due to the unreliable old hand pumps that are no longer functioning. As a result, they have been forced to resort to using the open well that was dug by the village many years ago.

“The only borehole situated at the health post has three tap heads which supply over 1000 people, so we are appealing to the government to complete the borehole drilled three, four years ago to put an end to our water crisis”.

Madi Keita, another resident of the village, said the borehole is only accessible to a few and that they do not have the means to put up a tank nor facilitate the materials needed to access water from that borehole.

Mr Keita further highlights that they have lodged their complaints to their ward council and National Assembly Members. However, none of those calls has yet to yield a dividend.

“The community is appealing to the government to help, and we are doing [everything] humanly possible to seek help from other individuals”.

Despite efforts to hear from the women in the community, most of them are unwilling to speak out against the government they voted for three years ago. However, the village of Sare Soffie and its surrounding areas are in dire need of support to address the water shortage that is affecting their daily lives. Any kind of assistance to ease their water crisis would be greatly appreciated.