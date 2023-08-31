Thursday, August 31, 2023

Concerns Over Expired Food and Beverages Sold in Events, Shops, and Supermarkets

By: Seringe ST Touray

Gambians express concerns over reported cases of expired drinks circulating in the country, raising worries about the import of expired food items without proper inspection.

Recent reports of expired soft drinks being served at a local event have further led to suspicions of expired products being sold in shops and supermarkets. This has sparked some debate about the effectiveness of the Food Safety and Quality Authority (FSQA).

FSQA, through its communications officer, communicated to The Fatu Network that instances of expired food products no longer fit for human consumption, which have been intercepted or found in the country’s major markets, are met with actions such as fines, closures, prosecutions, and disposals.

However, concerned citizens are urging stronger enforcement to prevent the sale of expired items.

The FSQA emphasizes their efforts to inspect all food and feed imports and investigate complaints.

