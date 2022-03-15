“Our Resolve Remains Solid and Our Determination Unshakable”-Embattled National Assembly Aspirant Momodou Sabally Speaks

By: Christian Conteh

The embattled United Democratic Party (UDP) Candidate for Busumbala Constituency,
Momodou Sabally has reiterated his resolve to seek justice. He notes that the resolve of himself and the Gambians who support him remains solid and their determination unshakable.

“It has been a momentous weekend in our beloved country. Democracy, they say, can be messy and noisy, and we are all witnesses to that reality by now. Jai and I are profoundly grateful to all of you for the outpouring of love, support and solidarity across political ethnic and religious lines.

This is proof that there is hope for a better Gambia despite our challenges as a nation is in transition, “he noted.

He went on to note that the fight against the unjust rejection of his candidature in the upcoming National Assembly Election has now morphed into a national movement for justice, due process and fair play. This he points out is indeed a plus for the country’s fledgling democracy.

“Our resolve remains solid and our determination unshakable that my candidature for the upcoming election cannot be squashed by the whims and caprices of a jaundiced few, intoxicated with power handed to them by your sweat and votes.

It is unfortunate and appalling that a government that came to power on the backs of a people fighting against corruption, injustice and oppression has now become synonymous with rampant corruption, abuse of power, selective justice and police brutality,” Sabally said.

He described the status quo as untenable and said they shall continue to fight to correct the mess that the Barrow Administration has made of The Gambia.

“He ends by noting that this struggle will surely be a success by the Grace of God and together (himself and like minds) shall move forward with a nation guided by the rule of law, fair play and peaceful coexistence.

 

