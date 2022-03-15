“We Are Guided By The Law”- Alieu Momarr Njai Speaks to Momodu Sabally’s Disqualification

- Advertisement -

By: Christian Conteh

The chairman of the National Electoral Commission (IEC) Alieu Momarr Njai has made it unequivocally clear that his institution is guided by the law and they do not take any decision outside of the law.

He was responding to accusations of unfair treatment levied at the commission in the ongoing Brikama saga that saw the disqualification of opposition strong man Momodu Sabally.

“We are guided by the law and it is the law that tells us who is qualified and who is not,” Chairman Njai noted.

The IEC boss was speaking at an ongoing dialogue forum at The Kairaba Beach Hotel.

At its session held on 12th March 2022, the IEC upheld the decision of the Returning Officer that Momodu Sabally’s nomination has not complied with the law as per the application of Section 90 (1) (e) of the 1997 Constitution of The Gambia.

The decision sparked protests, with police firing tear gas injuring many and leaving some hospitalised.

Momodu Sabally has since rejected the commission’s decision calling it unfair.

“And so the IEC has doubled down on their banditry and gross injustice meted at me. They have rejected my appeal and I have also rejected their rejection. So we will soon meet at the right platform for adjudication,” Sabally wrote on his Facebook page