Humanitarian Response To Foni Instability: President Barrow Gives Five Million Dalasis, Vice President Dr. Touray Calls For More Supports

By Amara Thoronka

President Adama Barrow has contributed Five Million Dalasis (approximately $94,000) to the recently established Government Multi-Sectoral Rapid Assessment Team to handle the emergency welfare of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees in the Foni Districts following conflict between neighbouring Senegal and MFDC separatists operating in Casamance.

The multi-sectoral response team is headed by the country’s Vice President Dr. Isatou Touray. The team consists of various government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

On Monday 14th March 2022, the Gambia Government in a press statement confirmed that due to the military operation launched by Senegal against MFDC separatists operating in the Senegalese southern region of Casamance on Sunday 13th March 2022, and owing to its proximity to The Gambia, several Gambian communities and villages particularly in Foni Bondali, Foni Kansala and Foni Bintang Karanai Districts were affected by sounds of heavy gunfire and shells landing in those Gambian border villages.

The Government also confirmed the situation of IDPs and refugees in the Foni Districts. President Barrow instructed his Vice President to preside over the response team to address the urgent needs of those affected.

The refugees are reported to be residents of Casamance and its environs who are fleeing to the Gambia in fear of worsen conflict in the Senegalese southern region.

In a meeting in the capital Banjul, Vice President Touray confirmed the Five Million Dalasis contribution of the President to the ongoing humanitarian response.

“His Excellency President Adama Barrow has already provided Five Million Dalasis in response to the humanitarian circumstances. We are therefore calling on philanthropists and humanitarian organizations to help in the response.”

The Casamance conflict has been ongoing between Senegalese Government and the Movement of Democratic Forces of Casamance (MFDC) since the early eighties. MFDC wants independence from Senegal.