UDP Spokesman Calls for Urgent Legal Reforms 

By: Christian Conteh

The Official Spokesperson of the United Democratic Party (UDP) has called for urgent legal reforms in The Gambia.

Almameh Taal was making a contribution during a dialogue forum among political parties, The National Human Rights Commission, the Independent Electoral Commission, Civil Society Organisations and the Media

Mr. Taal noted that several pieces of legislation including the country’s Grundnorm the 1997 Constitution needs to be urgently reviewed. He said the current laws make it difficult to practice the much talked about human rights.

He referenced their (UDP) rejection of the December 4th 2021 Presidential Election result and their court action which he said could not be heard because of the very undemocratic laws in the country.

“The constitution and all our democratic institutions were made to promote one man’s agenda made to favour one man, that is why we still have issues. Without a comprehensive reformation of our laws, human rights and democracy mean nothing. Without a human rights culture without an ecosystem that makes human rights possible it will be difficult,” Taal said.

He however thanked the Human Rights Commission for their uprightness and their ability to speak up almost immediately whenever rights are violated.