Old Yundum Deteriorating Road: NAM Accuses Gov’t of Negligence and Betrayal

By: Dawda Baldeh

The National Assembly Member for Old Yundum Constituency, Abdoulie Ceesay, has accused the government of persistently neglecting the deteriorating situation of the Coastal Road Highway, describing it as a form of betrayal.

Abdoulie Ceesay, who spoke to The Fatu Network, said he has tried everything possible to address the plight of his constituents, citing the road as a major problem.

The Coastal Road Highway serves as a lifeline, connecting countless communities and facilitating the movement of goods and services.

“I have advocated to the extent of sending parliamentary questions to the minister and asking about the plans set aside for the Coastal Road Highway construction. The answer I got was that there are tangible plans for its construction, but we haven’t seen any meaningful steps taken,” he said.

The Old Yundum lawmaker described the current state of the Coastal Road Highway as an “embarrassment.”

“I feel embarrassed as a representative of Old Yundum because seeing them in this condition is heartbreaking,” he added. “Currently, the potholes, cracks, and crumbling shoulders have posed a constant hazard to motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians alike.”

Abdoulie Ceesay asserted that the lack of proper maintenance has rendered this once-important thoroughfare virtually impassable, causing delays and economic losses to the people using it.

“The government’s indifference to this critical infrastructure is a betrayal of its duty to the people it represents,” he lamented, adding that this is further making it more difficult for him as a representative to make people believe what plans are ahead for the road.

He argued that the Minister of Works and Infrastructure has failed to prioritize the safety and well-being of his constituents.

Ceesay stressed the need for the works minister to take immediate action and remedy this “unacceptable” situation.

“The people of Old Yundum constituency deserve better. We will not tolerate the continued neglect of the Coastal Road Highway,” he emphasized.

Disappointed with the current state of the road in his constituency, Ceesay wants the government to act and demonstrate its commitment to the well-being of its citizens.

The Coastal Road Highway is among many within the Greater Banjul Area that are becoming inaccessible, leading to traffic chaos and increased fares as drivers often fear delays and damage to their vehicles due to the rough conditions of the road.