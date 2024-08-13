Tuesday, August 13, 2024

59 Convicted Undocumented Migrants Deported

By: Dawda Baldeh

The Gambia Immigration Department (GID) has deported at least fifty-nine (59) convicted undocumented migrants of various nationalities.

These migrants, who were arraigned at Brikama Magistrates Court a few weeks ago, were convicted after failing to regularize their status in the country, the GID said.

The Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent Mamanding S. Dibba, described the deportation of the convicted undocumented migrants as a means to mitigate crimes and ensure the safety of all.

He attributed this development to ongoing GID efforts to curb crimes and address the issues of undocumented migrants.

A few weeks ago, Dibba also urged Gambians to obtain documents and carry them along, warning that people who refuse to obtain documents after reaching the legal age could face prosecution.

According to GID, the affected individuals, all male, were prosecuted and convicted for immigration offenses punishable under Section 31 of the Immigration Act.

It could be recalled that the GID conducted a nine-day enforcement exercise that culminated in the arrest and prosecution of the 59 non-Gambians.

The said exercise sought to curb irregular migration and further regulate matters connected to entry, residence, and establishment in The Gambia by the laws of the land.

While reaffirming its commitment to ensuring a safe and tolerant Gambian society for all, the Gambia Immigration Department urges citizens and residents to be responsible and law-abiding at all times.

