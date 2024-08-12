Flower Gardeners Share Challenges, Successes of Business

- Advertisement -

By Michaella Faith Wright

Two horticulturists, who also own flower gardens in Senegambia and work as florists, speak to The Fatu Network about the challenges and successes of their business.

Banjul, The Gambia — Sheriff Krubally, a seasoned flower gardener with over 20 years of experience, shared his journey and the challenges he faces in the flower business in an exclusive interview with The Fatu Network.

Born and raised in The Gambia, Krubally initially served as a soldier before fully embracing his passion for gardening, a craft he began learning even before joining the military.

Krubally attributes his expertise to a Nigerian mentor who taught him the intricacies of the flower business. “I learned a lot from him; he was committed and dedicated to the craft, which inspired me,” Krubally said.

His business, however, is not without challenges. One of the main difficulties he encounters is sourcing flowers and seeds, many of which are not available locally. “I sometimes have to travel to Senegal, Casamas, or even Guinea-Bissau to get what I need,” he explained.

Despite the obstacles, Krubally has managed to establish a loyal customer base. Among the most popular flowers he sells are the Yellow Bush, Yellow Rose, Bamboo Palm, and Royal Palm. However, the rainy season poses significant challenges, as flower sales decline during this period. “In the rainy season, people tend to buy more fruit trees like mango, coconut, and oranges rather than flowers,” he noted.

Krubally emphasized the importance of self-belief and focus on handling competition. “I don’t see rivals; I focus on myself and my business,” he said. His approach to pricing and sourcing is also unique, as he often grows his plants from seeds, giving him an edge in the market.

Another gardener, Nbunde Flipe, who hails from Guinea-Bissau and relocated to The Gambia during the tenure of former President Yahya Jammeh, also shared his experiences. Flipe specializes in various types of flowers, including yellow, green, and red varieties. “The flower business was more vibrant during Jammeh’s time. Now, the rainy season slows down our sales, and we sometimes have to lower prices,” Flipe explained.

Both gardeners stressed the importance of patience and dedication in the flower business. “If you are looking for quick money, this is not the business for you,” Krubally advised. He also highlighted the lack of government support as a major challenge, particularly when road construction projects damage their gardens without compensation.

Despite these difficulties, Krubally remains committed to his craft. “Gambians love flowers, and that keeps me going. I have been able to support my family and employ two staff members because of this business,” he said.

Flipe echoed similar sentiments, noting that the flower business has allowed him to connect with diverse people. “This business requires time and commitment, but it has been rewarding in many ways,” he concluded.

Both gardeners continue to thrive in their profession, driven by their passion and the love Gambians have for flowers.