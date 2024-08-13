Ansu Jatta’s Give Back Foundation Network: Transforming School Dropouts into Future Leaders

- Advertisement -

By: Michaella Faith Wright

Ansu Jatta is a passionate young Gambian on a mission to uplift and empower school dropouts to become valuable members of society through his community-based initiative, the Give Back Foundation Network. Founded without external funding, the initiative focuses on providing vocational education to vulnerable youth, including those with disabilities, girls, and individuals living in rural areas.

As the Founder and Executive Director of the Give Back Foundation Network, Jatta is determined to make vocational training accessible and affordable for those who dropped out of school. His vision extends beyond just education; he aims to create sustainable employment opportunities for disadvantaged youth, minimize crime rates, and address other pressing issues in The Gambia. “I want to see every youth engaged in something meaningful within our society,” Jatta said.

Since its inception nearly a year ago, the Give Back Foundation Network has successfully enrolled eleven youths from the Lower River Region into the University of Education, Science, and Technology (USET), formerly known as GTTI. These students are now gaining hands-on experience through attachments at various institutions, demonstrating the tangible impact of Jatta’s initiative.

However, the journey has not been without challenges. Jatta highlighted the financial difficulties the organization faces, leading them to mobilize funds through individual contributions, donations, and commissions from contracts secured by the foundation. Despite these obstacles, the organization has formed partnerships with key institutions such as USET, BassArts, SaidyKhan’s Decoration and Design Skills Academy, MoHERST, Fo.Co, Tekki Fi, NYP, Brikama Area Council, and other donor organizations to empower young people.

Looking to the future, Jatta envisions expanding the foundation’s reach. “Our main aim is to have more than 300 people acquire sustainable skills through our advocacy in the next three years,” he explained. In five years, the foundation plans to establish a skill training academy where individuals can learn various trades at an affordable cost, furthering the organization’s mission to keep young Gambians engaged and prepared for their future.

The foundation is poised to organize a Skill Training Camp to promote vocational education. The camp will feature hands-on workshops in batik, tie-dye processing, recycling, leadership skills, public speaking, climate change awareness, pitching techniques, and smart agricultural practices. The event will also include fire camps, boat rides, storytelling sessions, pitching competitions, and other recreational activities. “Various speakers will be invited to discuss the importance of vocational education, and donor organizations will be present to offer guidance on gaining financial support,” Jatta noted.

Through his dedication and vision, Ansu Jatta is making a significant impact on the lives of young Gambians, providing them with the skills and opportunities needed to build a brighter future.