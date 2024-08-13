Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Ansu Jatta’s Give Back Foundation Network: Transforming School Dropouts into Future Leaders

122
- Advertisement -

By: Michaella Faith Wright

Ansu Jatta is a passionate young Gambian on a mission to uplift and empower school dropouts to become valuable members of society through his community-based initiative, the Give Back Foundation Network. Founded without external funding, the initiative focuses on providing vocational education to vulnerable youth, including those with disabilities, girls, and individuals living in rural areas.

- Advertisement -

As the Founder and Executive Director of the Give Back Foundation Network, Jatta is determined to make vocational training accessible and affordable for those who dropped out of school. His vision extends beyond just education; he aims to create sustainable employment opportunities for disadvantaged youth, minimize crime rates, and address other pressing issues in The Gambia. “I want to see every youth engaged in something meaningful within our society,” Jatta said.

Since its inception nearly a year ago, the Give Back Foundation Network has successfully enrolled eleven youths from the Lower River Region into the University of Education, Science, and Technology (USET), formerly known as GTTI. These students are now gaining hands-on experience through attachments at various institutions, demonstrating the tangible impact of Jatta’s initiative.

However, the journey has not been without challenges. Jatta highlighted the financial difficulties the organization faces, leading them to mobilize funds through individual contributions, donations, and commissions from contracts secured by the foundation. Despite these obstacles, the organization has formed partnerships with key institutions such as USET, BassArts, SaidyKhan’s Decoration and Design Skills Academy, MoHERST, Fo.Co, Tekki Fi, NYP, Brikama Area Council, and other donor organizations to empower young people.

Looking to the future, Jatta envisions expanding the foundation’s reach. “Our main aim is to have more than 300 people acquire sustainable skills through our advocacy in the next three years,” he explained. In five years, the foundation plans to establish a skill training academy where individuals can learn various trades at an affordable cost, furthering the organization’s mission to keep young Gambians engaged and prepared for their future.

- Advertisement -

The foundation is poised to organize a Skill Training Camp to promote vocational education. The camp will feature hands-on workshops in batik, tie-dye processing, recycling, leadership skills, public speaking, climate change awareness, pitching techniques, and smart agricultural practices. The event will also include fire camps, boat rides, storytelling sessions, pitching competitions, and other recreational activities. “Various speakers will be invited to discuss the importance of vocational education, and donor organizations will be present to offer guidance on gaining financial support,” Jatta noted.

Through his dedication and vision, Ansu Jatta is making a significant impact on the lives of young Gambians, providing them with the skills and opportunities needed to build a brighter future.

Previous article
Old Yundum Deteriorating Road: NAM Accuses Gov’t of Negligence and Betrayal
Next article
ECOWAS Launches Field Evaluation to Monitor Humanitarian Relief for 2022 Flood Victims in The Gambia

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions