NPP Parliamentary Candidates Say They Are Determined to Win the Upcoming National Assembly Elections 

By: Sainabou Sambou

The National People’s Party (NPP) has today submitted nomination papers for its candidates contesting in the April 2022 National Assembly Elections. At Kanifing the aspiring candidates have expressed their determination to win the elections in their various constituencies. 

Assan Dampha is an NPP aspirant for Bakau Constituency he said he is optimistic that he will win this year’s parliamentary election.

“My reason for contesting this year’s national assembly election is to bring development to Bakau and also help the youths,” he said.

He further noted that he was able to work with many youths whilst serving as the secretary-general of katichikally youth development an organisation that aims at empowering young people.

Saikou Morong another aspirant opting for a National Assembly seat to represent the people of Latrikunda Sabiji under the NPP ticket said over the past five years they have debated and passed a lot of bills in the House of Parliament, including the access to information bill among over 50 others. 

“If I am re-elected, I will perform my duty in ensuring all those bills are implemented. I am optimistic that I will win the upcoming national assembly election” he said.

Mustapha Lowe is another NPP aspirant seeking to represent the people of Serrekunda west, he said he has been in politics for over thirty (30) years. 

“I was the youngest politician in the Gambia during the NCP and PPP,” he said.

Fatou K Jawara the NPP aspirant for Tallinding said she is optimistic that she will win the parliamentary election, indicating that this is not the first time for her to Contest for the national assembly to represent the people of Tallinding. 

 “I have succeeded in providing streetlights to Tallinding among several other developments,” she said.

