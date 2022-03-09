2021 Presidential Election: NHRC Condemns Children Participation In Campaigns

- Advertisement -

By Amara Thoronka

National Human Right Commission (NHRC) of The Gambia has in its 2021 Presidential Election Monitoring Report condemned the participation of children during the campaign period of political parties for last year’s presidential race.

Presenting the report at the commission’s national secretariat in Kotu, Chairperson of NHRC Emmanuel Daniel Joof said, in their monitoring, the commission found out that school-going children were seen in campaign activities.

“There were students in school uniforms or party T-shirts at the rallies of some of the political parties and/or presidential candidates.”

Mr. Joof entreated political parties and aspirants to desist from using or allowing children in their political activities as they (children) are under the age of consent and should therefore not be exposed to such.

He recommended for government to sensitize parents before and during electoral cycle, on children protection and why children should be prevented from attending political events.

Similarly, NHRC called on the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to enhance the effective and convenient participation of persons with disability (PWDs) during voter registration and polling, disclosing that some of the registration and voting centers were not disability friendly.

“Political parties/candidates should provide sign language interpretation during campaign events and allocate designated areas for PWDs to enhance their access to campaign venues, particularly in highly populated areas” NHRC recommended to political parties and independent candidates.