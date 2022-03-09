7 NPP and 1 Independent Candidate Present Nomination Papers at IEC Brikama Regional Office  

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The Regional Office of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) in Brikama, West Coast Region, today received nomination credentials from seven (7) National Assembly Candidates under the ticket of the National Peoples Party (NPP) and one Independent Aspirant for Foni Bondali Constituency.

The candidates presented their nomination credentials and some immediately received their acceptance letters from the IEC. The certified candidates include Hon. Saikouba Jarju, Busumbala Constituency, Hon. Abdoulie Ceesay, Old Yundum Constituency and Hon. Baba Galleh Jallow, Sanneh Menterreng.

Meanwhile Lamin Bojang, Aspirant Candidate Brikama North, Mamadou Bojang, Kombo South, Malanding B Jabang, Brikama South, Essa Dampha, Kombo East, and Ousman Jallow Independent Aspirant for Foni Bondali Constituency are waiting for their acceptance letters from the IEC.

Responding to questions asked by the media, Honorable Saikouba Jarju, National Assembly Member (NAM) for Busumbala Constituency who is seeking re-election under the NPP ticket says his people are willing to re-elect him, adding that he has contributed immensely to the development of his Constituency since he was elected in 2017.

“I have brought a lot of development projects to my community within the past five years,” Honorable Saikouba Jarju said.

“I have represented my people very well and this is why they are fully supporting me so I can serve them for the next five years. I have dug boreholes for many communities in my Constituency. When I was elected in 2017 my people only hoped that I could assist them, but today they have seen what I have done for them.”

Speaking further, Honorable Jarju says he is optimistic that none of his opponents will challenge him in the parliamentary election. Adding that their role as parliamentarians is to represent the people and called on all to maintain peace and unity during and after the election.

For Honorable Abdoulie Ceesay, NAM for Old Yundum addressing the challenges of his peoples remains his priority. He reassured the people of Old Yundum that he will do more of re-elected as their representative.

“I am very sure that the people of my Constituency are behind me,” he said.

“They have seen the development projects that I brought to the community. I have acquired sponsorship for many students in the community and empowered the women in various areas.”

He added that he is optimistic that he will be nominated to contest in the election. He renewed his commitment to serving the people of his constituency.

Ensa Dampha, National Assembly Aspirant for Kombo East said he has been into community development projects before venturing into politics.

“I want to represent my people because I realise that they have not been represented well for the past years,” he said.

“I have been into youth empowerment and I know if I am elected, I can do more for my people.”

On his part, Ousman Jallow Independent Aspirant for Foni Bondali told journalists that he wants to help in the development of the country, particularly his constituency.

He added that he has been into youth empowerment for several years like many others.