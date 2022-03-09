4 More Schools Suspended from Participating In This Year’s Athletics Competition

0
- Advertisement -

The executive of the Gambia Secondary Schools Sports Association (GSSSA) has announced the suspension of four more schools from participating in this year’s athletics competition. This follows the suspension of nine schools earlier on Monday.

The schools that are affected are Bansang Upper and Senior Secondary School, (the winners of the Regional Athletic Heats for Schools in Region 5-6) for using unqualified athletes. St. Charles Lwanga, Mayork, Farefenni Senior and Sinchu Baliya, all for the use of ineligible athletes.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, St Michael, Carter, Tallinding Upper, Brikama Upper and Senior Secondary School could all face similar sanctions if they are found guilty of any wrongdoing by the ongoing investigation.

The association urges members of the public to volunteer to come up with names of any unqualified athlete (s) who may have participated in the heats or the national championship.

This they say will go a long way in eradicating cheating in school sports.

They may even strip schools of their medals and trophies if they are found wanting for cheating even after the competition the association says.

Previous articleNPP Parliamentary Candidates Say They Are Determined to Win the Upcoming National Assembly Elections 

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions