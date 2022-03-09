4 More Schools Suspended from Participating In This Year’s Athletics Competition

- Advertisement -

The executive of the Gambia Secondary Schools Sports Association (GSSSA) has announced the suspension of four more schools from participating in this year’s athletics competition. This follows the suspension of nine schools earlier on Monday.

The schools that are affected are Bansang Upper and Senior Secondary School, (the winners of the Regional Athletic Heats for Schools in Region 5-6) for using unqualified athletes. St. Charles Lwanga, Mayork, Farefenni Senior and Sinchu Baliya, all for the use of ineligible athletes.

Meanwhile, St Michael, Carter, Tallinding Upper, Brikama Upper and Senior Secondary School could all face similar sanctions if they are found guilty of any wrongdoing by the ongoing investigation.

The association urges members of the public to volunteer to come up with names of any unqualified athlete (s) who may have participated in the heats or the national championship.

This they say will go a long way in eradicating cheating in school sports.

They may even strip schools of their medals and trophies if they are found wanting for cheating even after the competition the association says.