“I Will Be a Leading Proponent to Ensure the Gambia Gets a New Progressive Constitution”- Hon Ousman Sillah  

0
- Advertisement -

By: Christian Conteh 

The National Assembly Member who is seeking re-election for Banjul North has said that one of the things he will ensure he does when re-elect is continuing to support the promulgation of a new progressive constitution in the Gambia.

- Advertisement -

Honourable Ousman Sillah was speaking to The Fatu Network immediately after submitting his nomination papers to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

He revealed that although he and the majority of Members of Parliament supported the call for a new constitution, they couldn’t get the threshold number to get the desired result.

“I have been a key advocate for constitutional reforms, the majority voted for a new constitution, but we did not get the threshold needed to complete the process,” Honorable Ousman Sillah said.

He further noted that he seeks re-election so as to accompany Banjul North into achieving what they should achieve.

- Advertisement -

“I was elected in 2017 to serve my people, I have delivered to the best of my ability, I have participated in every parliamentary session. I will continue what I have done,” he said.

Previous article4 More Schools Suspended from Participating In This Year’s Athletics Competition

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions