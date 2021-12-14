‘Nobody caused this but UDP’: Banka Manneh says UDP caused its own defeat, also says party should get rid of its leaders

- Advertisement -

Commentator Banka Manneh has given his analysis on United Democratic Party’s current crisis which has thrown the party’s future into great uncertainty.

UDP dramatically lost the election to President Adama Barrow after a vast campaign that began in 2019.

President Barrow defeated the party comprehensively, a defeat UDP has struggled to come to terms with.

According to Banka Manneh, the failure is mainly a UDP failure and that the party’s leaders need to be removed.

Mr Manneh said: “This was not anybody’s fault. The elections was not stolen, Barrow didn’t do anything horrible. UDP in fact had a free lane. In fact they were operating freely, more freely than anybody in this country during this elections process.

“This is a party that had people going to registration centres to confront people as to who is foreigner and who is not. They were getting away with so much. What I’m saying is that the failure is mainly a UDP failure, their own failure. Nobody caused this but UDP.

“What they need to do is they need to go back to the drawing board and have an honest internal assessment. And to do that, they must allow the party faithful within the party to speak their minds.

“They should get rid of their current leadership. Absolutely. That should be on the table. In the West look at what they do: a massive failure like this, they will be forced to resign because they know they have failed to deliver.”