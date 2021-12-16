‘No narration can alter that fact’: Mai Fatty says election was free and fair and that no narration can change that fact

- Advertisement -

Gambia Moral Congress leader Mai Ahmad Fatty has said that UDP supporters have singled him out for insult.

Speaking strongly on Thursday, Mr Fatty said: “My inbox is full of messages of solidarity from Gambians of all walks of life showing concern about the growing hostility demonstrated in malicious audio messages making the rounds in UDP fora against me. I wouldn’t have ignored this as I did in the past, if many of you didn’t show concern. The reason relates to my public view as expressed by Gambian civil society election observers, that election was free and fair as conducted on December 4th itself. Truth be told, polling on December 4th was largely peaceful, free and fair, and no narration can alter that fact. Even UDP big wigs, including Mayors of Banjul and KMC and popular UDP financiers such as Mr. Alagie Conteh, congratulated the President. Why was I singled out for insults?

“Having stated that, GMC is on record for abundantly asserting that the fairness of an election should be determined by the processes leading towards an election. We had always impeached the integrity of the electoral and executionering processes as fraught with palpable irregularities. We were not supported in this assertion by any political entity at the right time. Instead, we were vilified in certain quarters as a small Party crying wolf. Today, our very assertion of yesterday has now been assumed by others as the crux of the electoral issue. Well, we told you so.

“A lot of very hurtful lies continue to be made against me, especially outrageous audio fabrications from supporters the insult camp of UDP. There is growing evidence galore. I call on GMC and my other supporters to treat such insults as emanating from enemies of UDP within. The leadership of UDP would not have encouraged, condoned or supported such syndicated calumny against the Leader of another political Party. GMC will continue to grow in all positive ways and among others, I shall continue to offer superior legal service to Gambians who need it.”

