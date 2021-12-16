UDP Amends Election Petition: Ropes in Election Body

The United Democratic Party made its way to court yesterday to challenge the validity of the December 4th, 2021, presidential election. Contrary to the earlier supposition that the party was only bringing a case against President Adama Barrow and his NPP party, the party brought an amended election petition before the Supreme Court against Adama Barrow and the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

Adama Barrow (President-elect) is now the 1st Respondent and the IEC now joins him as 2nd Respondents. The first lawsuit filed on Tuesday only targeted President Adama Barrow.
In its quest to challenge the validity of the 4th December polls, the UDP claims the election was invalid and accused the IEC officials of malpractices including strong allegations that Adama Barrow and his NPP induced voters in violation of the country’s electoral laws.

The UDP maintained that the election was invalid because were involvements of public officers in the period leading to the elections as well as fraudulent practices and wrongful insertion of non-Gambians in the voter’s list.

The Supreme Court is now tasked with the duty to determine whether Adama Barrow was duly elected amidst UDP allegations of non-compliance with the electoral laws, widespread irregularities and corrupt practices.

Barrow pulled 457,519 of the valid votes cast, whilst his close contender opposition strongman Ousainou Darboe pulled 238, 253. Mama Kandeh of the GDC recorded 105,902 followed by veteran politician Halifa Sallah of PDOIS who got 32, 425 of the valid votes cast. Independent Candidate Essa Faal had 17, 206 and NUP Leader Abdoulie Jammeh recorded 8,252.

