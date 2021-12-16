African Development Bank Approves Line of Credit of €70M & $24 M Equity Investment to West African Development Bank

0
- Advertisement -

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank has approved a line of credit of €70 million and an equity investment of $24 million, to be granted to the West African Development Bank.

The line of credit will support businesses in the West African Economic and Monetary Union, particularly in job-creating sectors such as agribusiness, renewable energy, health, and information and telecommunication, which were drastically affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

- Advertisement -

The €70 million forms part of a €150 million facility, which will be co-financed by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (€60 million) and FINDEV (€20 million). The $24 million equity investment is part of a capital increase transaction, which will allow the African Development Bank to increase its shareholding from 0.55% to 1%, and therefore retain its seat on the Board of Directors of the West African Development Bank.

In addition, the African Development Bank will assist the West African Development Bank, through funding from the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative (We-Fi) to set up a technical assistance program to mainstream gender aspects in its project review process and to promote women’s entrepreneurship. The project should help to create or consolidate at least 5,900 jobs (including 2,000 to women).

The facility is strongly aligned with three of the Bank High 5 strategic priorities, namely Feed Africa, Industrialize Africa and Improve the quality of life of Africans.

Source: African Development Bank Group (AFDB)

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Previous articleDemocratic Republic of Congo Declares Ebola Outbreak Over

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions