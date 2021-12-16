Nigeria: Man electrocuted while trying to steal transformer cables

- Advertisement -

An unidentified man allegedly trying to steal transformer cables was electrocuted in the early hours of Thursday at Labour Quarters of Tumfure community in Akko Local Government, Gombe State.

Dr Adakole Elijah, Head, Corporate Communications, Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC) confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Thursday.

Elijah said “on Dec. 16, about 3.30 a.m., a vandal was electrocuted and died instantly while carrying out vandalism at Labour 1 Distribution Transformer of Tumfure 11 kv feeder.

“The vandal attempted to vandalise the upriser cable at the distribution transformer,” he said.

He said the incident was reported at Tumfure Police Division, and subsequently, policemen brought down the deceased who had not been identified. (Vanguard Nigeria)

