New Political Movement to Join 2026 Presidential Race

By Dawda Baldeh

The National Alliance For Accelerated Advancement (NAFAA) has emerged as a new political movement in The Gambia, initiated by a group of young Gambians frustrated with the existing administration.

This political movement is expected to join the presidential race in the 2026 presidential election.

The movement’s goal is to promote democratic principles and increase youth involvement in governance, positioning itself as a socio-conservative entity committed to self-sufficiency, economic liberty, patriotism, and the protection of human rights.

Established before the 2016 elections, NAFAA aims to bring together people from various backgrounds, irrespective of tribe, religion, race, gender, or abilities, to work towards the shared objective of enhancing living conditions and accelerating development in The Gambia.

The movement underscores its dedication to economic success, which is in line with inclusive and conservative values that have historically fostered peace in the nation.

NAFAA has named Ousainou Allen as its presidential candidate.

Allen is acknowledged as an advocate for social rights, educator, and philanthropist with a robust community development and education background.

He is particularly noted for founding the International Open University (IOU) in The Gambia and extending its influence to three additional countries in the region.

His leadership at IOU and his partnerships with various ministries have been pivotal in initiatives such as the creation of a national minimum wage and the advancement of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education.

Beyond his educational efforts, Allen has significantly contributed to building connections with Arabic and Islamic institutions, notably by introducing a one-year Intensive English Course that has enhanced access to higher education for Arabic-speaking students.

He has also established the first Islamic Montessori school in The Gambia, focusing on quality, child-centred education.

NAFAA emphasizes Allen’s diverse roles as a testament to his commitment to promoting social causes through activism, to advocate for a culturally and economically independent Africa.

The movement’s emphasis on youth involvement and its inclusive strategy reflects a strong desire for substantial change in The Gambia’s political landscape.