$53M Seized From Ex-Nigerian Minister to Fund Development

Nigeria’s Justice Minister, Lateef Fagbemi, announced that Nigeria and the United States have agreed to return $52.88 million that was seized from former Petroleum Minister Diezani Alison-Madueke, who is accused of corruption and embezzlement.

Fagbemi explained that the money, linked to forfeited assets from Alison-Madueke and her associates, will be used to fund rural electrification projects, with $50 million dedicated to providing renewable energy. The remaining $2.88 million will be given as a grant to help improve counter-terrorism efforts across Africa, according to VOA.