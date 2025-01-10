30-Year-Old Truck Driver Charged with Reckless Driving After Kafuta Tragedy

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

A 30-year-old truck driver, Mamuda Sallah, has been charged with reckless driving after a tragic accident on Saturday, January 4th, that claimed the lives of four young people and left 24 others critically injured.

- Advertisement -

Sallah, who was driving a Mercedes-Benz minitruck, reportedly lost control of his vehicle while driving in poor visibility due to inadequate lighting. Eyewitnesses say the truck had brake failure before it crashed into a group of football fans who were celebrating. “It all happened so fast, we didn’t see it coming,” one eyewitness recalled. “The truck just came rushing towards us.”

The crash resulted in the deaths of four individuals, the youngest being just eight years old. The injured are currently receiving treatment at the Ndemban Clinic.

Speaking at his court appearance, Sallah’s lawyer denied the charges, stating that the driver had been doing his best to control the vehicle despite the difficult conditions. However, the prosecution argues otherwise. “This was a tragic and avoidable loss,” said Deputy Superintendent Buteh Sawaneh. “The actions of the driver, regardless of the reported brake failure, were reckless and dangerous.”

Sallah was brought before Magistrate I.O. Njie at the Brikama Magistrates’ Court, where he was charged with causing death through reckless driving. He has been formally accused of driving in a manner that resulted in the deaths of three victims: Hamidu Bojang, 27, Abubacarr Demba, 38, and 14-year-old Saffiyatou Touray.

- Advertisement -

Despite the gravity of the charges, Sallah pleaded not guilty, leading the prosecution to request that the case be transferred to the Special Criminal Division of the High Court. “Given the severity of this case, we believe it should be heard in the High Court,” Deputy Superintendent Sawaneh stated.

Magistrate Njie granted the request, and Sallah was remanded to Mile Two Central Prison while awaiting his appearance before the High Court.