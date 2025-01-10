Trump Sentenced for Hush Money Charges, Avoids Jail Time

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Donald Trump has been sentenced in New York on 34 felony counts related to hush money payments and falsified business records but will serve no jail time. The judge issued an unconditional discharge, noting the unique circumstances of the case.

Trump, found guilty by a jury in May, has continued to maintain his innocence and described the trial as part of a political conspiracy. As president-elect, he will be the first U.S. president with a criminal conviction, though the sentence carries no imprisonment.