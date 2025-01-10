Friday, January 10, 2025

Burkina Faso’s Leader Attends Ghana Inauguration Armed, Stirring Debate

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Burkina Faso’s military leader, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, attended Ghana’s presidential inauguration with a visibly holstered pistol, sparking controversy over security protocols and trust in Ghanaian arrangements.

While some view his actions as a breach of diplomatic norms, others suggest it reflects ongoing security concerns in the Sahel region. Traoré’s presence, amid strained Ghana-Burkina Faso relations and tensions with ECOWAS, was seen as both a diplomatic gesture and a display of military dominance, underscoring the region’s complex dynamics.

